Former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, legal team propose $1 settlement

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader who sued the team, claiming religion and gender discrimination, said her and her lawyer will propose a settlement — for $1.

Kristan Ann Ware, the former NFL cheerleader, and her lawyer has proposed the $1 settlement in exchange for a meeting with the NFL’s commissioner, Roger Goodell. Ware’s lawyer is also representing former New Orleans Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis, who said she was fired for posting a photo wearing a body suit.

The settlement would cover both disputes with Ware and Davis.

NFL officials have yet to comment on the proposal.

