DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - In the need to do something after he hung up his cleats, former Miami Dolphins all-pro center Mike Pouncey is proving the next generation of athletes with some valuable tools to maximize their potential.

Knowing exactly how sport’s can open up the world for young athletes, Pouncey is making sure to give South Florida youngsters their best chance to get to the next level.

“I’ve had a lot of time on my hands since I was retired, and I was just trying to figure out what I was going to do next in my life, and being around these kids, training them, getting them ready to play sports, turning them from kids to grown men and grown women,” said Pouncey.

Led by Pouncey and his new teammates, which includes three time All-American volleyball player Hannah Brenner, the young participants who attend are getting hands-on elite training and conditioning at an early age.

“It’s something that I enjoy doing myself, so I train hard, and to be able to give back, push them just to be their best, ultimately,” said Brenner.

Pouncey’s summer sizzling workout sessions are intense.

“We’re not lifting weights, we’re learning movements, position specific movements,” said Pouncey.

Understanding youth athletes lack the knowledge to train properly, the children that attend these workouts love the fresh fitness approach.

“It’s amazing, I get the work in, I love this, I love coming here, and I love the kids that come here with me,” said Nicolas Gonzalez.

Meeting several times at AK Fitness gym in Davie, there is no doubt that the kids are improving.

“You can see it, from the time they started training with us weeks ago to right now, they’ve gotten so much better, the improvement you can see week by week,” said Pouncey.

And possibly the best part about the team Pouncey training is that it comes at no cost to the children.

“It’s all free for the kids, the only thing we charge is for the parents to give us their time,” said Pouncey. “It doesn’t matter if you play football, you are a girl or a boy, we’ll get ready for you.

On Saturday mornings, the training extends to some fun under the sun.

“We make it fun for them at the beach, so keep them into it and after we’re done, we get the hickory going,” said Pouncey. “We got the barbecue on, we got hamburgers, hot dogs, fruit, and then we get out there in the water and have a good time with the family.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.