MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Marlins drafted some familiar faces during Monday’s draft.

Chris Arroyo and Jake Clemente both played at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward.

Arroyo a power hitting prospect, who plays first base was selected first being drafted in the fifth round.

The Marlins then went pitcher in the seventh round selecting Clemente who throws a near 100 mile an hour fastball.

