CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Hurricanes player Avantae Williams said he hopes to rejoin the football team days after battery charges against him involving his pregnant ex-girlfriend were dropped.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Williams said he did not throw his ex-girlfriend to the floor multiple times, as stated in the initial police report.

“I’m ready to move forward from that, and I’m a family man,” he said.

On Saturday, felony aggravated battery charges against the 20-year-old were dropped.

Williams was arrested on July 21 after, police said, he beat up the mother of his unborn child.

But Williams maintained he is innocent. When asked again whether he hit his ex-girlfriend, he replied, “No, sir.”

The University of Miami recruit was kicked off the team following his arrest.

During a bond court appearance, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer told Williams he is not allowed to come near his ex-girlfriend.

“If anybody sees you with her, you would be in violation of the stay away order, and you could be rearrested,” she said.

But the state cleared Williams after the victim recanted her initial claims to police. She said she wasn’t beaten but suffering from emotional distress.

The state’s closeout memo reads in part, “Regarding the bruises and injuries to her body, the victim claimed that these were from when she moved into her apartment, and not from the defendant battering her.”

“The charges were dropped. The State Attorney’s Office did that right thing,” said Michael Etienne, Williams’ attorney, “and so we want to discuss anything beyond these charges because, obviously, we don’t want to relive the past.”

Now Williams and his legal representation are focused on football, in particular getting back on the team and picking up where he left off as one of the country’s top recruits out of high school.

“Now we’re trying to get the documents in so we can have all the information, so that the decision makers can make the best decision with all the information available,” said Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz.

As for Williams, he said he wants to be a part of his unborn son’s life.

“Of course I’m there. Of course I’m in contact with her, and I will be there for when the child is born, and I’ll be there for the rest of his life,” he said.

Williams’ attorney said that the decision to either bring his client back into the squad or leave him off the team will likely be up to UM administrators, not the coaches or recruiters.

