MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Heat stars Ray Allen and Shane Battier were among the famous people who put on their poker face for charity in Miami Beach, Sunday.

The nation’s largest after-school program, After-School All-Stars, hosted its fourth annual charity poker tournament at Nobu Miami, located along Collins Avenue, near 45th Street.

Allen and Battier joined other athletes, celebrities and philanthropists as they raised the stakes to give back to South Florida children.

Since its inception four years ago, the annual event has raised more than $1.5 million to help fulfill the program’s mission of helping low-income students succeed in school and life.

