Former Heat player, Feed Your City Challenge host food distribution in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A nationwide campaign to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic teamed up with a former Miami Heat player during a stop at a South Florida city this weekend.

7News cameras captured a long line of cars at Calder Casino in Miami Gardens during the food distribution hosted by the Feed Your City Challenge, Saturday afternoon.

“Right now we need it, ’cause almost all my friends are in the same situation I’m in, so we need this help,” said recipient Anicia Davis.

The event was spearheaded by former Miami Heat player Ricky Davis and his Legacy Foundation, alongside music legend Tony Draper, the co-founder of the Feed Your City Challenge.

Although the food distribution didn’t start until after 2 p.m., some cars were lined up as early as 7 a.m., since families wanted to make sure to be a part of the giveaway during these tough times.

“Yeah, it’s a long line, but it’s worth it, though,” said a driver.

Families who waited patiently and braved sweltering temperatures drove away with bags of fresh produce, whole chickens and cases of milk.

“I wouldn’t give no family nothing that I wouldn’t eat,” said Draper.

“We put a master plan together to feed communities that need it,” said Davis. “I’m unemployed myself, so I feel the pain. People are losing their family members and their jobs, so we just wanted to be that pillar in the community to help people bridge the gap for food, for resources.”

Those resources to feed the Miami Gardens community came from one of their own: rapper Rick Ross.

“I reached out to Rick, I said, ‘Brother, I need you,'” said Draper. “He said, ‘What you need?’ I said, ‘X, y and z.’ In 24 hours, the money were wired to my account, and as you can see, the money was spent.”

“That’s what character is: doing stuff when you don’t have to do it, and people aren’t actually looking, what is not expected of you. You’re actually doing something to actually help people,” said Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “You see organizations with persons of character in those times. This is when you notice people’s characters, when it’s time to actually help people, so I appreciate him doing this.”

This was the Feed Your City Challenge’s sixth stop. Their next event is set to take place in Harlem, New York.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

