Hall of Famer and former Miami Heat star Ray Allen is headed back to the hardwood.

On Friday, Allen was officially named the new head coach for Gulliver Prep’s varsity boys basketball team.

We are excited to announce that we have selected Ray Allen as our new Director of Boys and Girls Basketball. He will also serve as our Varsity Boys Basketball Head Coach. Coach Allen brings unparalleled expertise to the helm of our basketball programs. Join us in welcoming him! pic.twitter.com/1P6J5c36mp — Gulliver Preparatory School (@GulliverPrep_) August 20, 2021

A two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star, Allen will now look to lead a Raiders squad that struggled with a 5-16 record last season.

Allen, who won a championship with the Miami Heat back in 2013, was also named the Director of Boys and Girls Basketball.

