LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - In response to the challenges posed by gym closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, former professional football player Kashawn Fraser has founded Fitness at Your Door, bringing personalized fitness services directly to clients’ homes.

Fraser’s company operates as a “one-stop shop for wellness,” allowing clients to exercise in environments where they feel most comfortable, such as parks, homes, or private gyms.

“We come to you any time, any place, whether it’s park, home, gym,” Fraser explained. “It’s the atmosphere you’re comfortable in. So at the end of the day, when you’re training, you wanna be in a place where you’re gonna feel most confident.”

The service eliminates common gym intimidations and confusion. Odino Ettienne, a trainer with Fitness at Your Door, highlighted the benefits.

“A lot of times we go to the gym, we don’t know how to use the equipment,” he said. “One of the great conveniences of Fitness at Your Door is you’re getting experienced trainers like myself. We are the walking testimonies.”

Client Leonard Desir appreciated the efficiency of the service.

“Being able to literally stop outside and get straight to the workout. The equipment is here, the trainer is here. It’s really efficient,” Desir expressed.

Fraser emphasizes the service’s role in supporting overall well-being.

“People have such great intention about their health, but life gets so busy and you can’t show up for yourself. So, that’s what a trainer does.,” said Fraser. “The doctors prescribe and we fix.”

Safety is a top priority, and Fraser assures that all trainers are thoroughly examined.

“Safe as you can get, so the trainers are background-checked, certified, and insured, best in their craft,” Fraser explained. “They have to have the degrees, not just a 30-minute certification that you may find at the gym. And these are the elite. They go through reference checks, not only looking the part but being able to show before and afters and actually transforming people’s lives.”

Affordability is also a key feature of Fitness at Your Door. For as low as $99, a family of four can enjoy a professional fitness session at their doorstep.

