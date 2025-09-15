MIAMI (WSVN) - Hall of Fame quarterback and Miami Dolphins special advisor Dan Marino revealed that he has been diagnosed with a liver disease.

Marino, who turned 64 on Monday, told “People” he has metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

He said he received the diagnosis in 2007 during a routine checkup, noting at the time only minor fatigue.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, MASH occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver, potentially causing chronic inflammation that can lead to cirrhosis or liver cancer.

Marino said he has improved his health through consistent exercise and dietary changes, following his doctor’s advice to lose weight and adopt a Mediterranean diet. He said he has cut back on wine, pizza, candy and ice cream.

He credited former Dolphins teammate Terry Kirby for training him and his wife, Claire, for joining him on nightly walks and bike rides, according to “People.”

Marino retired in 1999 holding NFL records in completions (4,967), passing yards (61,361), and touchdown passes (420), though many have since been surpassed as the passing game has evolved.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.