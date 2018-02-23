Former Dolphins player taken into custody for making disturbing school threat on Instagram

Former Miami Dolphins player Jonathan Martin has reportedly been taken into custody after a threat posted to his Instagram account led to a lockdown at a Los Angeles school.

USA Today reports that Harvard-Westlake High School sent an alert to students before school on Friday, telling them the school was closed.

LAPD responded to the school due to an Instagram post by what police described as “a former student who is now an adult.” The department would not confirm if Martin’s post to his Instagram story section caused the shutdown.

The photo showed a shotgun along with the caption, “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide or revenge,” Martin wrote in a photo posted to his verified Instagram account, with the hashtags #HarvardWestlake and #Miami Dolphins.

Martin also tagged two of his former Dolphins teammates, Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito, on the post.

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

Martin’s account is verified, but private.

He attended Harvard-Westlake before playing football at Stanford. He was drafted by the Dolphins, but left the team in 2013 after accusing teammates of bullying.

The post comes just over a week after 17 students and teachers were killed in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.