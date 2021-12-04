NEAR NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Former Miami Dolphins safety Nate Allen is trading a football for a firefighter’s suit.

Allen is about to complete his training with the North Collier Fire Department.

Just like on the field, he said he plans on giving it his all for his new teammates.

“We might not be fighting crazy fires every day, but whether it be responding to medical calls, whether it be helping the elderly, whatever the situation may be, yeah, I plan on giving it 100% every day and coming with a full heart of love every day,” he said.

If all goes well, Allen will soon take the state exam and other written exams before officially becoming a firefighter.

