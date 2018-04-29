FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins player Kim Bokamper celebrated the opening of his new restaurant in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Saturday night.

Celebrities joined NFL players at the invitation-only masquerade party at the new upscale restaurant The Balcony, located on East Las Olas Boulevard and Southeast 13th Avenue.

The two-story hot spot will feature New Orleans-inspired cuisine.

It is scheduled to open to the public May 4.

