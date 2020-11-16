Former Dolphins player Carey hands out 250 Thanksgiving meals

MIAMI (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just over a week away, a former Miami Dolphins player delivered some holiday handouts.

The Carey Family Foundation handed out 250 holiday meals to South Florida families at Miami Northwestern Senior High School, Monday.

The organization was founded by former Dolphins offensive lineman Vernon Carey Sr.

“That’s what we need at this time. With the world so divided, and to be able to help others and encourage others, and to be able to give to one another, it means a lot to me and my family,” he said.

Each meal included a turkey, sides and dessert that can feed between six and eight people.

