MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - The Pro Football Hall of Fame has elected a former Dolphins player to the nine-man Class of 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Linebacker Zach Thomas is the 11th player or coach from the Miami Dolphins to earn the game’s greatest honor, the Dolphins said in a news release.

The Dolphins said Thomas was one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. Over his 13 seasons in the NFL, 12 of them with the Dolphins, he ranks fifth in NFL history for career tackles with 1,734. His seven Pro Bowl selections are the most all-time by a Dolphins defender and he was named first-team All-Pro five times.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame,” Thomas said. “Growing up in Texas, I dreamed of playing football at any level. To have played at Texas Tech and then be drafted by the Dolphins was the ultimate. It was indeed a dream come true.”

Thomas thanked his family, the Dolphin’s organization and fans.

“I want to thank my family for all the sacrifices they made for me over the years. I could never have accomplished this without your love and support. Thank you to all of my teammates. Each of you made me a better player and are a big part of where I am today,” Thomas said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating this with all of you. Thanks to all my coaches, trainers and equipment staff for helping this honor become a reality. Lastly, I want to thank the Dolphins fans. Your support means everything to me.”

Thomas was drafted in the fifth-round of the 1996 NFL Draft by Miami. That same year, he won the AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He went on to lead the NFL in tackles twice, lead the Dolphins in tackles 10 times, earn two Dan Marino Team MVP awards, three Don Shula Leadership honors and was named NFL Linebacker of the Year twice. Thomas was Miami’s middle linebacker during a run of seven straight seasons (1998-2004) that the Dolphins finished top 10 in total defense.

“Zach’s accomplishments on the field made him one of the greatest players in NFL history. His development from a fifth-round draft choice to a perennial Pro Bowl selection to receiving the most prestigious honor this game has to offer is a testament to his ability as both a player and a student of the game,” said Dolphins Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross. “As great as he was on the field, he is even better as a family man and a role model. We look forward to celebrating with him in Canton.”

Thomas becomes the third defensive player in team history to be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining legendary linebacker Nick Buoniconti and defensive end Jason Taylor.

The Class of 2023 will be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 5, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. Tickets for Enshrinement will go on sale in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.