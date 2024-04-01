SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway after the body of former Miami Dolphins cornerback Vontae Davis was found at a residence in Southwest Ranches, police said.

Davie Police and the Broward County Medical Examiners Office arrived at the scene in the area of Southwest 178th Avenue, Monday morning.

Police said that 36-year-old Davis was found deceased at the home and that no foul play was involved.

According to property records, the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother.

An investigation is underway.

The Miami Dolphins released a statement following the news.

We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family & loved ones during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mB1kYUpZqQ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 1, 2024

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.