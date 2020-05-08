Former Dolphins coach Don Shula remembered in private mass

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A private funeral for former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Friday morning.

Shula passed away peacefully at home Monday morning at the age of 90, and his life was celebrated with a mass at the Miami Beach cathedral, followed by a burial, which was also a private family affair due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997, Coach Shula led the Dolphins from 1970 to 1995, winning back-to-back Super Bowls in the ’70s.

The most memorable Super Bowl in the 1972 season, Shula’s team became the first and only team to win the NFL season undefeated.

Coach Shula’s 347 career wins also remains the Dolphins’ benchmark.

Shula is survived by his wife Mary Anne, five children and 16 grandchildren.

Shula’s family plans to hold a public memorial at a later date when the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

