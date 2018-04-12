Former Dolphins cheerleader sues team, claims religion, gender discrimination

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Miami Dolphins cheerleader has filed a lawsuit against the team and the NFL after, she said, she faced discrimination and retaliation because of her religion and gender.

In an interview with “Inside Edition,” Kristan Ann Ware said her coaches humiliated her for being a virgin.

“I was told that my faith had to be a secret, as well as my virginity,” she said. “It hurt me.”

Ware claims her choreographer told her she needed to stop talking about it, so after three years with the squad, she resigned and is now suing the Dolphins for what she described as “blatant religious discrimination.”

“I didn’t sign up for this,” she said during her interview.

Part of the discrimination, Ware said, came from a photo shoot that took place soon after she told her cheerleading cohorts about her religion and virginity.

Ware said she was told to wear a bikini and play with fruit in a suggestive way, making her uncomfortable.

“[They said], ‘Just hold the apples and, you know, and kind of play with them like they’re…'” she said as she trailed off.

“I thought that I was being tested,” Ware added, “because this was, I mean, just maybe just two or three weeks after my virginity was brought up and criticized.”

Ware’s lawsuit comes in wake of a New York Times investigation on NFL fans sexually harassing cheerleaders.

Former Oakland Raiders cheerleader Lacy Thibodeaux told the Times she was given instructions on how to deal with inappropriate fans.

“If someone got too handsy, we could just turn around and leave, but we still had to be gracious and say, ‘Thank you very much,'” Thibodeaux said in an article.

“It was a dream job for me, so I do understand why girls want to do it,” said Thibodeaux in a TV interview, “but it was only after participating did I realize, ‘Wow I’m really being taken advantage of.'”

Thibodeaux and Ware and not alone. Former New Orleans Saints cheerleader Bailey Davis said she was fired for posting a photo of her wearing a body suit.

Davis said there’s a double standard in the NFL when it comes to what’s allowed for players versus cheerleaders.

“I posted a picture in a one-piece body suit from a dance shoot that I had made, and they said it was distasteful,” said Davis.

Sara Blackwell, the attorney representing both Davis and Ware, said it’s important for these women to come forward and share their stories.

“There are a lot of rules surrounding the way that the cheerleaders are controlled and held and intimidated,” she said. “The more we can expose it and talk about it, the better.”

The Dolphins released a statement that reads, “We are seriously committed to providing a positive work environment for everyone associated with the organization. We hold every member of our organization to the same standards and do not discriminate as it relates to gender, race and religious beliefs.”

Dolphins officials said, when they were made aware of Ware’s allegations, they reprimanded the cheerleading supervisor, who also apologized to the team.

