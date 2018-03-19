Former Dolphin Jonathan Martin charged over threatening Instagram photo

LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — Former Miami Dolphins player Jonathan Martin is facing some serious charges in Los Angeles County, nearly a month after, authorities said, he posted a threatening photo on Instagram.

There is a warrant out for the offensive lineman’s arrest, weeks after he posted the picture showing a shotgun and the names of former classmates and teammates he presumably wanted to hurt.

Two of them were former Dolphins players Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito.

Martin left the Dolphins during the 2013 season after claiming he was bullied by teammates.

Incognito was suspended and never played for the Dolphins again.

Martin’s Feb. 23 Instagram had the quote, “When you’re a bully victim and a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”

Police said Martin had a cache of weapons in his possession.

He is been charged with making criminal threats and one count of possessing a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.

