DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins player Jason Taylor treated South Florida children to an Old Navy shopping spree in Davie.

The Jason Taylor Foundation hosted its Cool Gear for the School Year event on Monday.

Sixty children from Miami-Dade and Broward counties were given $300 to spend on a new wardrobe. Each child was even paired with a celebrity shopping partner.

7Weather meteorologist Vivian Gonzalez also took part in the event.

