Former Dolphin DE Jason Taylor hosts annual ping pong tournament

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Miami Dolphins defensive end Jason Taylor hosted his annual ping pong tournament in an effort to help children in the South Florida community.

Taylor’s 16th annual Ping-Pong Smash event was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood on Monday night.

7News’ own Vivian Gonzalez and Diana Diaz attended the event to help raise money for the Jason Taylor Foundation.

The NFL star’s nonprofit organization helps support and create programs that empower and help the youth of South Florida.

