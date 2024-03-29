CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Reed Rohlman, a former Clemson all-Atlantic Coast Conference outfielder who was drafted in the 35th round by Kansas City and played three years in the Royals organization, has died in Florida, his former school said Friday. He was 29.

No cause of death was given for Rohlman, who played for Clemson from 2014-17. The school said he died Wednesday.

Rohlman, from Moore, South Carolina, was a career .329 hitter in 187 games at Clemson. He also had 59 doubles, 11 homers, 135 RBIs and scored 127 runs and was twice named as an all-ACC team selection.

In 2015, Rohlman finished third in ACC batting average after hitting .356. He was part of the Clemson’s ACC Tournament championship club in 2016.

Rohlman played three seasons of minor league ball, batting .261 in 251 career games.

