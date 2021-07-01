CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Former Canes and NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin took to his social media to plead for help after a stunning steal.

Irvin posted a picture of him wearing a diamond necklace with a cross.

He said it’s priceless and has significant sentimental value because each diamond on the cross represents one of his children.

The Hall of Famer said he was at the Foutainbleau Hotel over the weekend.

The jewerly was in his Louis Vuitton backpack he placed on the ground while signing autographs.

That’s when an unidentified man grabbed it and ran off.

Irvin was in town at “The U” in Coral Gables to attend a Canes recruiting camp over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.