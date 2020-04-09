Former boxing champion feeds first responders in Key Biscayne

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - At Randazzo’s Restaurant in Key Biscayne, former boxing champion Marc Randazzo is determined to go the distance to feed the people in his community fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

“These people are out there on the front lines. These people are doing everything we’re being told not to do and putting their lives, their families’ lives at risk, you know?” Randazzo said. “So, you have to give back.”

Randazzo’s background as a boxer has helped him prepare for the unprecedented time we’re all in together.

“It’s like a fight. I have to get up early, and when I’m not doing roadwork I’m coming in to cut onions, chop garlic, and then I gotta prep everything,” he said. “You know, it’s a full day job.”

The one-time WBC cruiserweight champion works alone up to 10 to 12 hours a day. He’s not charging for the meals he cooks for firefighters, police and members of city hall who must work to keep the residents of Key Biscayne safe.

“Our first responders are the front lines, and we’re not even close to the peak right now. We’re a few weeks away,” Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey said. “These men and women have been dealing with this for a number of weeks, they’re under a lot of stress, and I think that when they get things like Marc delivering his food, it’s a positive.”

“I need the fighter’s mentality to even do this and perform at the level that I need to perform at for my community, for my family,” Randazzo said.

Randazzo is trying to keep his restaurant going during this time with carry out and delivery, but for those who can’t pay, he’s determined not to deliver them another knockout punch at a time like this.

“You know, it’s sad. I have friends that call me and say, ‘Marc, can you cook dinner for my family? I can’t afford it, but I’ll pay you later,’ and I’m like, ‘Absolutely,'” he said. “I enjoy it. It’s what I live for. I’m not in this to make money. I’m in this to feed my family and share my mommy’s recipes with the people I care and love about.”

When Randazzo is not in the restaurant, he still has some time to go home and hit the sparring bag.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.