JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Former AL batting champion Tim Anderson would get a $500,000 assignment bonus if traded during this season by the Miami Marlins.

Anderson was guaranteed $5 million under the one-year contract announced Saturday.

The 30-year-old had spent all eight of his major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox. After leading the majors with a .335 average in 2019, Anderson hit .245 last year, the second-lowest of his big league career, ahead of his .240 average in 2018.

Anderson had just one home run and 25 RBIs over 123 games for Chicago last season. His RBIs matched his total in 2022, when he played in just 79 games because of injuries. He dealt with a sprained left knee and right shoulder soreness last season.

