SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Former 7Sports reporter and Sports Xtra host Steve Shapiro received a very special honor in Broward County

The county hosted its very own Sports Hall of Fame ceremony Friday night, celebrating and honoring those who have made significant contributions.

The event, hosted by 7Sports’ very own Josh Moser, recognizes athletes, coaches and sports pioneers who are or have been Broward County residents.

Shapiro was one of the inductees. He spent more than three decades reporting on athletes in South Florida — from high school to the pros.

Shapiro told 7Sports’ Donovan Campbell that this was an honor.

“I’m really touched by this. I mean, any time that you’re attached to the same list as Dan Marino or Chris Evert or Rocky Marciano, you know it’s a big deal,” said Shapiro. “I know that I’m getting to the end of my life’s achievements, so this is going to be it. So I’m really, really happy about this, and happy that you and a lot of other people are here to celebrate with me.”

Among this year’s Class of 7, endurance swimmer Diana Nyad made her appearance. She is the first person to swim from Cuba to Key West.

The Broward County Sports Hall of Fame has inducted many famous and successful athletes in the past, including Dolphins Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

