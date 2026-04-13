LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A special event held in Lauderhill over the weekend aimed to bring everyone into golf.

The Fore Life golf program hosted a “Day of Beckoning” at the Lauderhill Golf Course, Saturday morning.

Coach Paula Pearson-Tucker, the founder of Fore Life, said the event aimed to introduce children on the autism spectrum to the greens.

“Golf is an individual sport, and it really requires you to focus, and to really focus on the things that you can do, and some of the things you can’t do,” she said.

The event also aimed to expand the program’s mission of serving underrepresented communities.

Candi Russell has been with Fore Life for years.

“The kids build their own relationships, and we build relationships as parents. Whether you’re Mom or Dad or grandparents, we have everyone up here; there is no community not served,” she said.

The program, founded by Pearson-Tucker in 1998, has a proven track record of developing athletes who progressed to the collegiate level.

“A lot of people don’t know how golf can change your life, know how it changed my life,” said Pearson-Tucker. “And it doesn’t matter what the challenges are; they come to this program and they leave here better people.”

Welcoming athletes from all backgrounds, the organization continues to break down barriers.

“We’ve tried many other sports, and this one seems to be the one that stuck, but not just because of the sport, but because of the kind of support that they have here at Fore Life,” said Devonne Miggins, a parent of two children in the program.

“Sometimes I wonder, it’s hard. I’m like, you know, ‘This is hard working that drains me so much, but like days like today, you’re doing the right thing,’ and I’m gonna continue to do that,” said Pearson-Tucker.

This latest initiative highlights the powerful impact of sports mentorship for neurodivergent youth in South Florida.

“I have a unique ability to see, because I’ve been doing this for a long time, I know how to get to those kids and to bring it out of them,” said Pearson-Tucker. “Doesn’t matter whether they’re on the spectrum or not, I know how to reach inside and pull the best out of children. I’m raising champions.”

Pearson-Tucker also thanked the City of Lauderhill for their continued support over the years.

For more information about Fore Life, click here.

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