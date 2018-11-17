Fordham downs FIU 83-77 behind Honor’s 28 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Honor scored 28 points on 9-of-16 shooting, Jesse Bunting added18 points and 11 rebounds and Fordham shot 12 free throws down the stretch to beat Florida International 83-77 in the first game of the Johnny Bach Classic on Friday night.

FIU led 49-43 after a 13-2 second-half run capped by Brian Beard Jr.’s driving layup with 16:21 to play, but Fordham (2-1) tied it at 64 on Antwon Portley’s free throw with 6:16 left. Trejon Jacob’s runner in the lane put FIU up 69-64 with 3:37 to go, but the Rams rallied and scored 18 of the final 26 points for the win.

Fordham led 39-36 at halftime after shooting 43.8 percent from the floor to FIU’s 34.4 percent.

Beard scored 22 points with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals and Devon Andrews added a career-high 14 points for the Golden Panthers (3-1), who shot 39.7 percent to the Rams’ 43.8 percent.

The tournament is named for former Fordham head coach Johnny Bach.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.