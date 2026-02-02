WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The degrees don’t matter when you’re on the diamond, but South Florida players needed some extra layers this weekend.

Sunglasses and a ski mask in South Florida for a youth baseball game? That was the look Sunday at Perfect Game’s Weston Travel Ball Winter Warm-Up.

Despite the name, there was absolutely nothing warm about it.

“It was super cold, you couldn’t like play,” said youth player Ethan Cepeda.

The first pitch saw temperatures in the low 30s. So cold that they sold hand warmers and hot chocolate at the concession stand.

“It doesn’t feel like 28, it feels like 15,” said parent Hector Borge. “I didn’t sign up for that, man. Hell, no.”

This is not baseball weather, especially for South Florida — at 38 degrees that felt more like 28 once the wind kicked in.

Gloves weren’t just on the field; they were a survival tool.

“We’ve got gloves on, we’ve got little hot sockets, we’ve got heated seats. We never thought it was going to be this cold out today,” said parent Mike Gagliano.

Despite the weather, the game goes on, said SoFlo pro and Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos.

“For sure, they have to adapt. This is the first time they’re probably playing in something like this, right? So I remember the first time I really played in cold weather. It was in West Michigan in A-ball,” he said. “I mean, I struggled a lot in April, just because it’s something I’m not used to. but if this is something you aspire to do, it’s an obstacle you have to overcome.”

On the field, it’s all about mindset.

“It was really cold, but in my opinion, cold is mental, and I was just focusing the game,” said youth player Sebatian Ferrer.

Still, some found the humor in the frigid temps, especially the umpires, who weren’t picked on this weekend.

“That’s definitely the positive from this. We’re not getting abused today, because they’re worried about being cold,” sad umpire Rudy Cacres.

As for the players, they felt every bit of the cold, but thank goodness for great parents.

“I made sure to layer him so he has a couple layers under his pants, under his shirt, he has hot hands, he’s covered as much as he could be,” said parent Jaime Drysdale.

Parents, meanwhile, came prepared, or at least tried to.

Gagliano said he’ll do it all over again.

“We love our kids to death, and we’ll just do just about anything for them, so to come out here and bear this cold weather just to watch them play a baseball game, win or lose, I mean, that just speaks volumes for what we do for our kids,” said Gagliano.

Others admitted that they were not emotionally ready for the weather at all.

“This is unbearable, but absolutely we love our children. That’s why we’re here, It’s the only reason we’re here, because we’re committed, and if we’re cold, imagine how the kids feel,” said parent Elizabeth Orta.

But cold or not, Florida families bundled up, showed up and proved once again that when it comes to the love of the game and their kids, there’s no such thing as baseball weather that’s too crazy.

