(CNN) — Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced on social media Monday his baby son has died.

Ronaldo said, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

The Manchester United and Portugal star had announced in October he and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, were expecting twins. In December they announced they were expecting a boy and a girl.

Ronaldo wrote Monday on Twitter, “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Monday’s announcement was signed by both Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

Manchester United tweeted their support for the grieving football player: “Your pain is our pain, @Cristiano Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time.”

A tweet from the English Premier League reads: “The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano.”

Ronaldo’s first child with Rodriguez, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017. He is also father to fraternal twins Eva and Mateo, whom he welcomed via a surrogate in June 2017. The doting dad also shares his son, Cristiano Jr., 11, with a former partner who has never been publicly named.

