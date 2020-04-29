Food drives continue in Miami-Dade as distribution will be held every Wednesday at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Food drives around South Florida continue to provide meals to those in need.

In Miami Shores, the St. Rose of Lima School held a food dropoff where volunteers collected and bagged groceries to give to the city’s families. They said they plan to do this at least once a month.

“We kind of loan our food pantry, so we are trying to do a drive so that we can collect more food, replenish the supply and bring it to more and more people,” Father George Packuvettithara said.

In Coconut Grove, Farm Share volunteers distributed a variety of food that’s enough to feed 500 families.

“This is a very, very, very difficult time for our community,” State Sen. Jose Javier Rodriguez said. “It’s inspiring to see volunteers, to see the food donations, to see the community coming together.”

Farm Share volunteers also held a food distribution drive at Marlins Park in Miami for the second time this month. It will continue every Wednesday in May.

“We’re doing everything we can in the city of Miami to make sure that the people can have the basics they need to get through and to be able to reopen our economy safely and get people back to work,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

A food drive is set to be held at the Inter Miami CF Stadium every Wednesday for the foreseeable future.

The first distribution was held at the stadium, located at 1350 NW 55th St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cars were seen lined up outside of the stadium as early as 8 a.m.

DeliverLean, Inter Miami and the Urban League of Broward County teamed up to host the drive in order to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-perishable food items and meals were handed out to 300 families on a first-come, first-served basis.

Inter Miami Captain Luis Robles attended the event and helped distribute food.

The donated items were said to be enough to feed a family of four for three days.

Food ran out after just an hour and fifteen minutes.

As Robles and his teammates wait to see when the Major League Soccer season will resume, he said the priority right now is helping the community.

“To actually be a part of helping the community and really helping those that are being affected in a more intense way, like that’s an honor and a privilege,” Robles said. “I’m really excited that I’m out here representing the organization, representing my teammates, but more than anything, just being a positive impact and helping our community.”

“To also partner with Inter Miami Soccer is extremely important,” said DeliverLean Founder and CEO Scott Harris. “To have somebody who is a leader in our community and for us, DeliverLean, to be a part of this and actually be in a position to help so many displaced families and workers, people that are out of work, it’s very sad to see so many people in need of food, to be waiting in lines this long, so for us to be able to participate and to make sure so many families are fed, it’s really, really important work.”

