Food distribution to be held every Wednesday at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A food drive is set to be held at the Inter Miami CF Stadium every Wednesday for the foreseeable future.

The first distribution was held at the stadium, located at 1350 NW 55th St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cars were seen lined up outside of the stadium as early as 8 a.m.

DeliverLean, Inter Miami and the Urban League of Broward County have teamed up to host the drive to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-perishable food items and meals were handed out to 300 families on a first-come, first-served basis.

Inter Miami Captain Luis Robles attended the event and helped distribute food.

The donated items were said to be enough to feed a family of four for three days.

As Robles and his teammates wait to see when the Major League Soccer season will resume, he said the priority right now is helping the community.

“To actually be a part of helping the community and really helping those that are being affected in a more intense way, like that’s an honor and a privilege,” Robles said. “I’m really excited that I’m out here representing the organization, representing my teammates, but more than anything, just being a positive impact and helping our community.”

“To also partner with Inter Miami Soccer is extremely important,” said DeliverLean Founder and CEO Scott Harris. “To have somebody who is a leader in our community and for us, DeliverLean, to be a part of this and actually be in a position to help so many displaced families and workers, people that are out of work, it’s very sad to see so many people in need of food, to be waiting in lines this long, so for us to be able to participate and to make sure so many families are fed, it’s really, really important work.”

