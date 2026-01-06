MIAMI (WSVN) - Youth hockey players took part in a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, taking the ice on the 2026 NHL Winter Classic rink.

While the Winter Classic wrapped up Friday, the Florida Panthers Foundation paid to keep the ice installed at loanDepot Park for a little bit longer to give a group of young players the chance to skate in a very different kind of setting.

Among those who took the chance to skate at the Miami venue was Florida Junior Panthers player Harrison Blonsky.

“My favorite part about hockey is scoring goals and flying,” Blonsky said. “It’s like, really, it’s insanely different because it’s Florida, and it’s hot weather, and it’s just really different.”

Family and friends were also invited to watch from the stands.

