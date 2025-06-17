SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Cats are looking to close out the Stanley Cup Final against the Oilers in Game 6, Tuesday night, and secure their second straight championship, with many fans locked in on the team’s golden opportunity to win it on their home ice.

Fans began to trickle in at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, just hours ahead of puck drop for Game 6. Fans picked up some new merchandise before the game and shared their enthusiasm and confidence in the team’s chances of bringing the Stanley Cup back to Sunrise for another year.

“Just dig in. You guys can do it, I know that you can do it,” said Jamie Scawthorn.

The Panthers finished the regular season with a 27-12-2 record on their home ice. In the playoffs, they’ve won five of their nine home games. With just one more win at home, they will secure the franchise’s second championship.

In Game 5 in Edmonton, the Cats scored the game’s first two goals in the first period and never looked back, going on to win in dominant fashion 5-2.

“We dominated last game, we dominated the second game and the first game, it just went into overtime, right, but today is the day,” said Robert Fretter.

Pantherland at FTL War Memorial in Fort Lauderdale was packed with fans stocking up on new gear, with some coming from very far to support the Cats.

“We’re from a very small town in Leamington, Ontario and there’s a little bit of a connection where a good friends of ours daughter married one of the Panthers, Aaron Ekblad,” said one fan. “Obviously, we want them to win at home, but excited, I mean, it’s been a great series and we just have a lot of confidence in these guys no one plays like the Panthers, they try to but they’re just not them.”

Fans also gathered at the Baptist Health IcePlex. They told 7News they believe the Panthers need to come roaring out the gate and set the tone from the moment the puck drops.

“We got to come out hot tonight like a pepper pot. No playing tic-tac-toe, no fooling around. Full intensity, power, speed, execution,” said Nicolas Mosko.

Fans of all ages were getting their last-minute preparations in.

“Bobrovsky,” one young fan said, naming his favorite player.

Older fans showed they have complete faith in the Cats.

“There’s no doubt we’re gonna close it out tonight. Friday will be just another day of celebration,” said Pete Wood.

Newer fans were showing appreciation for the Panthers success over the past few seasons.

“I’ve only been following for, like, three years now,” said a fan.

“It was a good three years, right?” 7News’ Brandon Beyer asked.

“Yeah, it’s been a great three years,” he said.

Seasoned fans showed their decades of support.

“I’ve been a Panther fan since Scott Mellanby,” said Angel DiPasquo.

Some fans showing their dedication, picking up custom jerseys with their own last names printed on the back.

“Tonight, we’re gonna bring home the trophy. I feel like we got this,” said Marcus Grabster, wearing a jersey with his name.

The excitement wasn’t just at the team store. A mother at home raising three future Panthers turned part of her living room into an ice rink, introducing her kids in a video posted to social media.

Back at Amerant Bank Arena, the players remain locked in and look to capitalize on their chance to close out the series in front of the home crowd.

For fans without a ticket, there will also be several watch parties across South Florida, including one at the Baptist Health IcePlex.

The Panthers take on the Oilers Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

