FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fresh off their second consecutive victory as Stanley Cup champs, Florida Panthers players are set to meet with fans at the Baptist Health IcePlex, as Panthermonium continues to reign supreme across South Florida.

The IcePlex, located in Fort Lauderdale, is the hockey team’s training facility, and Thursday’s appearance gives players a chance to check out the men’s and women’s hockey leagues and mingle with their devoted fans. It echoes a similar event that took place last year when they beat the Edmonton Oilers, a feat they repeated at Tuesday night’s Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

As of 5 p.m., no players have shown up to the IcePlex, but they have been very busy over the past 48 hours. Wednesday morning, they were seen greeting fans and posing for pictures at Fort Lauderdale Beach’s Elbo Room. 7News cameras captured Panthers players Gustav Forsling and Matthew Tkachuk on the bar’s second-floor balcony as they used the Stanley Cup to pour beer onto the crowd below.

That night, the Syanley Cup made another appearance, this time on Las Olas Boulevard as Panthers defenceman Dmitry Kulikov carried it into Earls Kitchen + Bar.

The warmth expressed by fans is a reflection of an enduring love affair between the athletes and their admirers.

“There’s something about the Panthers that, compared to other South Florida teams, they’re so genuine and real and family-oriented, so it’s really nice to connect to these fans here on Las Olas, where they grew up,” said Panthers fan Caroline Lorenzo. “We see them from time to time just living it up and coming out for coffee on the street, so they’re locals just like us.”

Players Carter Verhaeghe and Sergei Bobrovsky were also on hand accompanying the cup at Earls.

Fans posted a video in Dania Beach of the championship T-shirts they delivered to the team after the Cats won their second straight Cup.

It has been a long and winding road for the Cup. After the team won their first Stanley Cup in 2024, Panthers Jonah Gadjovich and his wife posted a picture showing their nearly 1-month-olf twins fitting in the Cup. Fast forward one year, and a similar picture shows the twins unable to fit inside the trophy.

In June 2024, cellphone video showed former Panthers great and Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo eating pasta out of the top of the Cup.

The Panthers sightings won’t stop Thursday. Player Sam Reinhart will have his own shift at the Raising Cane’s location in Tamarac. He won’t be scoring goal but serving chicken tenders. The 29-year-old will be working the counter and the drive-thru.

This time last year, Matthew Tkachuck, another fan favorite, had his own shift at the Raising Cane’s in Pompano Beach.

Also last year, Panthers captain Aleksander “Sasha” Barkov brought Lord Stanley to E11EVEN Miami to share with fans. Organizers with the nightclub said they will host the Panthers at a big party set to get underway late Thursday night.

These appearances lead to a big championship parade and rally on Fort Lauderdale Beach set to kick off at noon on Sunday. 7News’ coverage begins at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.