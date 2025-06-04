SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mayors for Sunrise and Edmonton, Canada placed a friendly wager for each other as the two teams square off for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers will meet for a rematch of last year’s Stanley Cup Final, with the puck dropping for Game 1 Wednesday night in Edmonton.

This year, there’s more than the prized Stanley Cup on the line for both cities.

“Hello, Mayor Ryan, and hello to our friends in Sunrise, Florida,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi on a video for Sunrise.

The mayors of both cities agreed to a friendly challenge that each would have to carry out should the other city’s team come out on top.

“I’m reaching out to Mayor Amarjeet Sohi of the City of Edmonton. You know, we’re ready to step it up this year. Are you ready for the challenge?” Sunrise Mayor Michael Ryan said in the city’s own video for Edmonton.

The Oilers are seeking revenge for their heartbreaking loss last year when the Panthers won the Stanley Cup in seven games. It would be Edmonton’s first title win since 1990.

“When the Oilers take it, you will be wearing orange and blue with pride,” Sohi said.

The Cats have their own plans of keeping their claws tightly wrapped around the cup and keep it in Sunrise for another year and cement their status as a dynasty with two titles in three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final.

Ryan also one-upped Sohi’s challenge, adding in an extra stipulation for Edmonton’s mayor to carry out if the Panthers win the series for a second straight year.

“This year, Mayor Sohi, what we’ll do is send you yet another Panthers jersey for you to wear, and when we win, we’ll send you a proclamation for you to read in the City of Edmonton, declaring Florida Panthers Day and City of Sunrise Day,” said Ryan.

Fans are invited to attend a watch party at Amerant Bank Arena for Wednesday night’s game, beginning at 8 p.m.

