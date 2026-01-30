ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jimmy Snuggerud scored on a power play with 7.6 seconds left to give the St. Louis Blues a 5-4 victory over Florida on Thursday night, spoiling Matthew Tkachuk’s best game in his return from adductor muscle surgery.

Tkachuk, who grew up in St. Louis, scored his first two goals of the season and picked up his 400th career assist.

Jordan Kyrou had a goal and two assists to help St. Louis end a five-game losing streak. Jake Neighbours, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sundqvist also scored, and Joel Hofer made 17 saves.

Sam Reinhart added goal and an assist for two-time defending champion Florida. A.J. Greer also scored, and Daniil Tarasov made 26 saves as the Panthers lost their second straight.

Greer gave the Panthers the lead at the 3:12 of the first period.

Neighbours tied it 1:34 later, and Kyrou gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead at 7:51. Neighbours (lower body) and Jordan Kyrou (upper body) were game-time decisions after early exits during Tuesday night against Dallas.

Reinhardt tied it at 2 on a power play at 9:22. Berggren regained the lead for the Blues with an even-strength goal with 5:35 left in the first.

Sundqvist, who missed the last four games due to a skate cut above his ankle, gave the Blues a 4-2 lead 41 seconds into the second.

Tkachuk scored two quick goals to even it at 4. Tkachuk, set to play for the United States in the Olympics, started the rally with 3:08 left in the second and followed with a power-play goal with 1:21 to go.

Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues played in his 600th career game.

Up next

Panthers: Host Winnipeg on Saturday.

Blues: Host Columbus on Saturday night.

