DALLAS (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for his third shutout this season to continue his mastery of Dallas, and Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist as the Florida Panthers blanked the Stars 4-0 on Saturday night.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist and Sam Bennett also scored as the Panthers shook off a 6-2 loss at Colorado on Thursday. Sam Reinhart had two assists.

Bobrovsky improved to 21-2-2 against Dallas as the Panthers won their fifth straight over the Stars, including in a shootout at home on Nov. 1.

Marchand gave Florida a 3-0 lead on the power play with 15 seconds left in the second period and added a late empty-netter.

The Stars were held to a season low in shots and were shut out for the first time since losing to Edmonton 3-0 in Game 2 of last season’s Western Conference final. They had a four-game home winning streak snapped. Following a 9-0-2 run, they have lost two straight in regulation for the first time since an 0-3 streak in mid-October.

Jake Oettinger, who went into Saturday leading NHL goaltenders with 14 wins, stopped 18 shots and lost his second consecutive start following six straight wins, dropping to 1-7-1 against the Panthers.

Florida’s power-play goal ended a streak of 35 consecutive Stars penalty kills. The Panthers went in with the league’s worst road power play at 9.3%.

Dallas entered with the NHL’s top power play — both overall (33%) and at home (40%) — but went 0 for 3 and was outshot 3-1.

Lundell’s goal 19 seconds into the second period, tucked in at the post after toe-dragging between two Stars, was his third in five games.

Bennett’s goal in the second went off his right skate and was upheld following a video review.

Up next

Panthers: At Tampa Bay on Monday to finish a four-game trip.

Stars: Host Los Angeles on Monday.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.