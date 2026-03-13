SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 2:20 into overtime to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Thursday night.

Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers. His power-play wrist shot 1:28 into the third period sent the game to overtime. Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in the win for the Panthers.

Adam Fantilli scored for the Blue Jackets, and Elvis Merzlikins had 19 saves.

The Blue Jackets dominated the first two periods, outshooting the Panthers 24-10. Florida came back strong in the third period and dominated in overtime.

Reinhart scored his team-leading 29th goal of the season on the power play. Matthew Tkachuk assisted on Reinhart’s goal, giving him three goals and four assists over his last four games.

The Panthers played without Brad Marchand, Anton Lundell and Carter Verhaeghe.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Wrap up a three-game road trip at Philadelphia on Saturday.

Panthers: Begin a four-game road trip at Seattle on Sunday.

