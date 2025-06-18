FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans of the Comeback Cats can wear their gear with pride, as South Florida makes preparations for a Panthers Parade.

Three straight finals appearances. Two consecutive victories. History was made on home ice.

The Florida Panthers are once again Stanley Cup champions, claiming the title in Game 6 of the finals.

Fort Lauderdale has been buzzing with anticipation for a championship celebration for weeks. But party preps had to wait. Now, it’s time to celebrate.

“This is how we do stuff,” said one fan. “This is how we win. This is what we do.”

“In my whole life, I’ve never seen a sports performance like that!” said another fan.

Crews were seen already setting up barriers on Fort Lauderdale Beach ahead of the repeat parade.

Mayor Dean Trantalis said the parade will most likely occur near A1A and Riomar Street, as it did last year when an estimated 200,000 people made an appearance despite the rainy weather.

