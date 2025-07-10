FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young cancer patient at Broward Health Medical Center received a heartwarming Florida Panthers surprise.

During a routine appointment at the hematology-oncology clinic on Thursday, 11-year-old Vincent Curro was surprised with a signed Florida Panthers jersey from goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

The sgesture came weeks after the child was able to attend a Panthers game where he met some of the Stanley Cup champs.

“It was amazing. We whooped them, and I met Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk and the coach,” said Curro.

The child was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia in December 2024 and has undergone rigorous treatment since.

Curro is a dedicated Panthers fan and said the kind gifts help him remain hopeful for a speedy recovery.

