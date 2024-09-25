SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers will celebrate the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup with a ring ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena next month.

The ceremony kicks off on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. and will feature speakers, highlight videos, and the team receiving their championship rings.

“We have always been a community-driven team and wanted to create a unique way for our fanbase to share in this special moment with our players and staff,” said President and CEO Matt Caldwell. “As we prepare to raise our first-ever Championship banner, we look forward to celebrating with our loyal fans before beginning another season at Amerant Bank Arena.”

Proceeds from this event will benefit United Negro College Fund Fort Lauderdale (UNCF Fort Lauderdale) and United Way of Broward County’s Mission United through the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Parking is free, and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Fans in attendance can also buy Stanley Cup Champions merchandise at the arena. Discounted food and drinks will also be available.

The Panthers face the Boston Bruins the following night for their season opener, where the franchise’s first-ever championship banner will be raised.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.