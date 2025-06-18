FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers will celebrate their second consecutive Stanley Cup championship with a parade and rally Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, the team announced.

The parade is set to begin at 12 p.m. along A1A at Riomar Street and will travel south to Southeast Fifth Street, where a stage will be set up across from Hotel Maren for a formal rally at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.

More details, including parking information, will be released later this week.

Fans can purchase championship merchandise at Pantherland stores at Baptist Health IcePlex and Amerant Bank Arena, or online on the team shop.

