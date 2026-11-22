SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 1,000 participants ran to support cancer research at the Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

The race took place on Saturday and was hosted by the Florida Panthers Foundation to raise awareness and funds for men’s cancer research and prevention.

“This is a great opportunity to raise awareness for men’s cancer, and being a cancer survivor myself, having been through it, I understand how heavy it could be for a lot of people and to spread that awareness and be a part of that and be a positive impact on the conditions, it’s really something to be proud of,” said Ryan Guzik, a race participant.

“It’s important today with Stache Dash is we’re making men aware that prevention is key to living longer and better lives,” said Baptist Health Director of Men’s Sexual Health Justin Dubin.

The run kicked off the Panthers’ annual “Hockey Fights Cancer Night” event.

The foundation donated $50,000 to Baptist Health Cancer Care.

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