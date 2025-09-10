FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett brought the Stanley Cup to the Humane Society of Broward County to shine a spotlight on his Benny’s Buddies program.

The back-to-back champion and Conn Smythe winner stopped by the shelter with Lord Stanley to talk about Benny’s Buddies, an initiative he started to help pets find their forever homes.

“I’m so excited to get to bring it here and just to get more attention to the Humane Society, more eyes and, hopefully, more people in here,” said Bennett.

As part of a promise for his program, every time Bennett scores a goal for the Cats, the program fully covers the adoption fee of an animal.

