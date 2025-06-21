FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The wait is almost over.

Crews are making final preparations for a massive parade celebrating the Florida Panthers’ second consecutive Stanley Cup win, but the team’s players are not waiting for Sunday to share in the excitement with their loyal fans.

Ever since they clinched the Stanley Cup Final for a second year in a row, the Panthers have been Team No Sleep. On the eve of a parade that’s expected to draw tens of thousands of people to Fort Lauderdale Beach, they kept that spirit going.

Saturday afternoon, rookie Seth Jones joined Brad Marchand and other players at MAI-KAI Restaurant & Polynesian Show in Fort Lauderdale to sign autographs and hang with fans.

“It feels great. It’s the first Stanley Cup I won; it was an awesome experience. The city’s on fire right now. Everyone is enjoying it with each other,” said Jones.

“Very excited to be doing this two years in a row, very fortunate after 30 years and now 31 years, to get two back-ro-back wins, and we’re going to go for a threepeat,” said a fan.

On the other side of Broward County, Matthew Tkachuck greeted fans at the Dick’s Sporting Goods location in Sunrise.

As the star player signing hats and shirts, fans told 7News his appearance was worth the wait.

“Because he just, like, he’s the best player out there, and I was just so happy to watch them win back to back,” said a fan.

“We were really excited about the series. We’re so happy that the Panthers won, and can’t wait for the parade tomorrow. Woo! See you there,” said another fan.

Speaking of the parade, the stage is set for the Panthers’ victory parade on Sunday.

Last year’s parade was memorable in part because of some nasty weather — relentless rain and lightning — that was nevertheless unable to dampen the good vibes

Not as much rain has been forecast for this year’s festivities, though the chance for downpours is there, but the occasion is bringing a whole new challenge.

“We are looking at a wave of extreme heat in the coming days,” said Dariana Molina with the American Red Cross.

What’s worse than standing out in the South Florida heat? Only being in a massive and very excited crowd.

Organizers and fire rescue officials urge attendees to plan ahead and stay hydrated.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Chief Stephen Gollan addressed the matter at a news conference held Thursday.

“It is also important to make sure you have plenty of water with you. We will be handing out water and have hydration stations,” he said. “Enjoy our beautiful ocean and take the time to cool down in the shade whenever you possibly can.”

“Heat illness and being affected by extreme heat is a very real thing, so we just want folks to be prepared,” said Molina.

The parade is set to kick off at noon at Riomar Street before heading south along A1A to Southeast Fifth Street, where the stage is located.

Along with the heat, parking will be a whole other problem, as there won’t be much of it.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz listed the options drivers will encounter on Sunday.

“The options to the north will be Galleria Mall, the Bonnet House Museum, Birch State Park and the Las Olas parking garage here to the south; that’s it,” he said. “That’s very few spaces for the amount of thousands of individuals coming.”

Police said downtown parking garages will also be available for attendees opting to park their vehicles and grab a rideshare. The water taxi is another option.

Traffic is also expected to be a headache, as one lane of westbound Sunrise and Las Olas boulevards will be closed for pedestrian use.

Above all, organizers remind paradegoers to have fun and be safe.

For more information on parking locations, road closures and shuttle services, click here.

