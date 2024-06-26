SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Florida Panthers players and fans were celebrating the franchise’s first Stanley Cup title, one adorable moment captured the hearts of millions on social media.

Shortly after players hoisted the NHL’s most coveted trophy on the ice, Jonah Gadjovich’s wife Allison shared a heartwarming photo of their twin babies inside the Stanley Cup.

The image, posted on Allison’s Instagram, captures the twins nestled in the trophy, showcasing a touching family moment.

Gadjovich and his wife welcomed twins — son Lion, daughter Adalee — on May 22, nearly three weeks into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

In an Instagram post, Allison said “A week of exhaustion and new challenges but more importantly a week in which I’ve experienced a new type of love. One that changes your entire outlook on life. Not only for my two babies but also for Jonah. I’m so blessed to have had you taking care of me in a way I’ll never forget. We love you.”

On May 30, as the Panthers got set to play the New York Rangers, Jonah was back around the team following the births.

A few weeks later, Allison posted a video to TikTok of her holding one of the twins as the family was home watching the Panthers play on TV.

The Instagram post has garnered numerous likes and comments, with fans congratulating the family and celebrating the adorable photo.

The Panthers’ journey to the Stanley Cup was marked by impressive performances and memorable moments, and this latest photo adds a personal touch to their victory.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.