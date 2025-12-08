HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers and AutoNation paid a special visit to patients battling cancer at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

Saturday’s visits were part of AutoNation’s DRV PNK, the company’s year-round commitment to drive out cancer.

Panthers forward A.J. Greer said he has one goal.

“To be able to have a platform as a professional athlete, and have a platform as an organization like the Florida Panthers, [enables me] to come out here and support these children and give them a few gifts,” he said. “Like I said, just spend some time with them, change their thoughts, make them feel special, make them feel recognized and make them feel like they have friends that they don’t know about and that are happy for them. And so, that’s the biggest thing for us, is really just to come in here and make them feel special.”

During the visit, both the Panthers players and AutoNation representatives handed out “Totes for Hope” bags filled with plush toys, coloring books and blankets to each patient.

