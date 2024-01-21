NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood was suspended three games by the NHL on Saturday for goalie interference.

Lockwood was punished for hitting Minnesota’s Marc-Andre Fleury when the goalie went behind the net to play a puck that was dumped in early in the first period of the Panthers’ 6-4 loss to the Wild on Friday night. In explaining the suspension, the NHL said Lockwood’s shoulder-to-head hit on Fleury was “reckless.”

He received a minor penalty on the play at 2:13. during the game.

Fleury was pulled midway through the second period after stopping 10 of the 11 shots he faced.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.