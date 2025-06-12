SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Panthers are leading the Stanley Cup Final two-to-one, and are set to play game four on Thursday night.

Fans in Sunrise say winning game four is key.

“If the Panthers can come out on top tonight, I think it’s only a matter of time before they get that second cup.” said Steve Merrell, a Panthers fan.

The cats are close to victory, but the Edmonton Oilers are set on bringing the cup to Canada.

“I thought it was an electrifying game.” said Alfonso Canales, another Panthers fan of game three.

Game three brought a ton of excitement to Sunrise, particularly for the fights that broke out between the two teams on the ice.

“It almost looked like a WWE match, but that’s what we go there for…the action.” said Canales.

Panthers fans in South Florida come from all over the place, sometimes they may even be close by in case of emergencies.

“We are honored on behalf of National Hockey League, Florida Panthers organization, to give two tickets… to our hero.” said a Florida Panthers official.

Sunrise Fire Captain Jamie Pardo will watch game four from inside Amerant Bank Arena. He is part of the crew that responds to any emergency related to the Florida Panthers and the arena, and even got to see the Stanley Cup up close.

“I imagine what you have to do may be even tougher,” said the NHL official said of Pardo’s job.

“It’s this, the people around you, that build you up and help you get here.” said Pardo in gratitude of his emergency response crew.

Pardo, and other hockey fans, will be representing the Panthers tonight.

Earlier, fans in Downtown Fort Lauderdale showed off their Panthers pride as they celebrated the team.

Chants of “Let’s go Panthers,” and “We want the cup,” can be heard through the streets.

“Just coming from where we were, to where we are now, is absolutely spectacular, just enjoying every moment.” said a fan.

“Nothing’s better than winning at home, but it’s also pretty sweet when we win on other people’s turf,” said another fan. “Let’s do it in the next two.”

Game four could be the last home game for the Panthers if the team wins Thursday and Saturday’s match.

