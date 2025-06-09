SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Panthers fans want to see another win as game three of the Stanley Cup Final brings the cats back to Sunrise to face off against the Edmonton Oilers.

7News cameras captured the excitement building on Monday evening as fans lined up outside Amerant Bank Arena along with an increased law enforcement presence.

“Every game is a coin flip. It comes down to one shot.” said Jim Melton, a fan visiting from Michigan.

Fans want the cats to win Monday’s game to give them the lead in the series.

“I don’t think they can write a script better than what they’ve seen so far, as far as this series goes.” said fan, Darrin Steward.

After an incredible double overtime win in Edmonton during game two, the Arena fills up with fans showing off their pride for this team.

“I’ve got a little corduroy hat here, it’s got a little Panthers insignia right here, I’ve got a couple pins,” said a fan showing off his team merchandise.

Other fans were nervous about the prospect of another close game.

“It’s been great. I mean the series is unbelievable so far. I would doubt if you won’t see game seven again.” said Steward.

“I don’t think there’s going to be another overtime. I think they want to end it early.” said the fan with the merchandise.

The Panthers are looking to be back-to-back Stanley Cup champions, as they defeated the Oilers in the same series last season.

“I’m quite sure Edmonton guys think they haven’t finished the job. At the same time, us, Florida, we believe it would be good to make a point again. Yes, and to beat them again.” said Andrei Zhuravko, a fan visiting from Russia.

Zhauravko said he is confident that the reining champions can defend the title.

“Well guys, go and do what you can do.” said Zhuravko. “You have great team, you have great goaltender, your coach is one of the best. Everything is in your hands and you can do it, you can do that. And I’m here, I came from far away, and I’m here to see it, so don’t disappoint me, guys.”

On every seat during the game, there will be white towels with a red rat design on it, featuring symbols of teams they have beaten to get to the finals.

Puck drops on Monday at 8:00 p.m.

